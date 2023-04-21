Nestle, PAI to create joint venture for frozen pizza in Europe

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - Nestle and private equity firm PAI Partners have agreed to set up a joint venture for Nestle's frozen pizza business in Europe, the Swiss company said on Friday, adding financial details were not disclosed.

Nestle's pizza business across Europe has an annual turnover of around CHF 400 million ($448.38 million), it said.

($1 = 0.8921 Swiss francs)

(Writing by Madeline Chambers)

