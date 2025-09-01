Markets

Nestlé Ousts CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Relationship; Philipp Navratil Named CEO

September 01, 2025 — 09:42 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nestlé S.A. (NSTR.L, NESN.SW) has dismissed its Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe with immediate effect following an internal investigation into a breach of the company's Code of Business Conduct.

The inquiry revealed that Freixe had engaged in an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, a violation of Nestlé's ethical standards. The investigation was overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with support from independent external counsel, in line with best practice corporate governance.

In response, Nestlé has appointed Philipp Navratil as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Philipp Navratil began his career with Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor. After holding various commercial roles in Central America, he was appointed Country Manager for Nestlé Honduras in 2009. In 2013, Philipp Navratil assumed leadership of the coffee and beverage business in Mexico. In 2020, he transitioned to Nestlé's Coffee Strategic Business Unit, where he was responsible for shaping the global strategy and driving innovation for Nescafé and Starbucks coffee brands. He assumed his position at Nespresso in July 2024. Philipp Navratil joined the Nestlé Executive Board on January 1, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.