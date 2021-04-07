Nestle (NSRGY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.89, changing hands as high as $115.76 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSRGY's low point in its 52 week range is $103.1801 per share, with $122.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.