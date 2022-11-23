Nestle (NSRGY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.13, changing hands as high as $119.45 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSRGY's low point in its 52 week range is $102.775 per share, with $141.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.44.

