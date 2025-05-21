Is Nestle (NSRGY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nestle SA (NSRGY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nestle SA is one of 178 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nestle SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSRGY's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NSRGY has gained about 29.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Nestle SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.1%.

Over the past three months, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Nestle SA belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.6% so far this year, so NSRGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, however, belongs to the Tobacco industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #21. The industry has moved +33.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Nestle SA and Imperial Tobacco Group PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

