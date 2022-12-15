Nestle (NSRGF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.00, changing hands as low as $115.53 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $102 per share, with $143.918 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.27.

