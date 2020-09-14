Nestlé Initiates Tender Offer To Buy Aimmune Therapeutics For $34.50/ Share In Cash

(RTTNews) - Nestlé, S.A (NSRGY.OB) announced Monday that its unit Sociétés des Produits Nestlé S.A, through SPN Merger Sub, Inc., is commencing a cash tender offer to buy Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT).

As announced in late August, Nestlé is buying Aimmune, the maker of world's first approved treatment for peanut allergy PALFORZIA, for approximately $2.6 billion, or $34.50 per share in cash.

The board members of Aimmune have declared the offer to be fair to and in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

The offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, ET on October 9, unless extended or earlier terminated.

As said earlier, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Until that time, Aimmune will continue to operate as a separate and independent company.

Socits des Produits Nestle is a part of Nestlé Health Science.

