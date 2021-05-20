Nestle Indonesia adds $220 mln to investments

JAKARTA, May 20 (Reuters) - Nestle Indonesia, a subsidiary of Swiss conglomerate Nestle NESN.S, has topped up its investments in the country by $220 million, to build a new factory in Central Java and expand production in three other facilities, the government said on Thursday.

The investment followed earlier $100 million commitment in 2020 to increase production by 25%, Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said in a statement.

The company started the factory's construction in Batang, Central Java, on Thursday. It hopes to start production of dairy products and other drinks by 2023.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)

