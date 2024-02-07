News & Insights

Nestle India posts higher Q4 profit on strong urban demand

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 07, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nestle India NEST.NS reported a nearly 16% rise in fourth-quarter profit before a one-time charge on steady urban demand for its products including its Nescafé range of coffees and KitKat chocolates.

Profit before exceptional items and tax grew to 9.94 billion rupees ($119.81 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from 8.59 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company recorded a one-time charge of 1.07 billion rupees during the period, it said.

Shares of Nestle India, which is known for products such as Maggi instant noodles and Milkmaid condensed milk, rose 2% after its results. They jumped more than 18% in the third quarter, outperforming a 10% rise in the Nifty FMCG Index .NIFTYFMCG.

Urban consumers with higher disposable incomes bought more packaged goods during the quarter despite the rising prices of essentials such as vegetables, pulses and spices.

This helped the company report an 8.1% rise in revenue to 46 billion rupees, while cost of materials consumed, which includes raw materials such as palm oil, coffee beans, spices and sugar, eased 1.4% to 19.76 billion rupees.

"Our beverages business witnessed a double-digit growth and Nescafé gained significant market share," Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said in a statement.

Parent and Swiss chocolatier Nestle SA NESN.S is due to report quarterly results on Feb. 22.

Nestle India's rival Hindustan UnileverHLL.NS missed quarterly profit expectations, while Britannia IndustriesBRIT.NS reported a fall in profit, both on account of subdued rural demand and elevated competition.

However, Marico MRCO.NS reported better-than-expected profit on declining raw material costs.

Nestle also declared an interim dividend of 7 rupees per shares.

($1 = 82.9620 Indian rupees)

