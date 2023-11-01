Nestle India (NSE:NESTLEIND) Price Target Increased by 7.55% to 25,011.93

The average one-year price target for Nestle India (NSE:NESTLEIND) has been revised to 25,011.93 / share. This is an increase of 7.55% from the prior estimate of 23,256.18 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19,099.10 to a high of 30,623.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.49% from the latest reported closing price of 24,168.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nestle India. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 20.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESTLEIND is 0.33%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 3,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 497K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESTLEIND by 5.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 481K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESTLEIND by 0.99% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 319K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESTLEIND by 2.45% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 203K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESTLEIND by 6.62% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 176K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTLEIND by 0.37% over the last quarter.

