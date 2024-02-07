News & Insights

Nestle India misses Q4 profit estimates on slow rural demand

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 07, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nestle India NEST.NS reported fourth-quarter profit below expectations on Wednesday as rural demand for consumer goods remained weak amid rising competition.

Profit rose more than 4% to 6.56 billion rupees ($79.06 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, missing analysts' estimates of 7.43 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 82.9700 Indian rupees)

