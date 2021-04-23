Nestle in talks to buy vitamin maker Bountiful - WSJ

April 23 (Reuters) - Nestle SA NESN.S is in talks to buy nutritional supplements maker Bountiful Co BTFL.N for a price in the mid-single-digit billions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be finalized as soon as next week though it is not guaranteed an agreement would be reached, the Journal reported, citing sources.

Bountiful, which is majority-owned by private equity firm KKR Co & Inc KKR.N, makes Nature's Bounty vitamins, Osteo Bi-Flex joint-care supplements and Puritan's Pride vitamins and supplements.

Nestle, the world's largest packaged food company, has been in recent months expanding its presence in consumer healthcare, spending big money to acquire vitamin makers and medical nutrition companies.

On Thursday, Nestle reported its biggest rise in quarterly sales for 10 years, helped by consumers who bought more packaged foods and tried to brighten up lockdowns with Starbucks at-home coffee or making treats with Carnation evaporated milk.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.

