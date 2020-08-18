Nestlé Health Science To Buy IM HealthScience; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Nestlé Health Science, a unit of Swiss food major Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L), announced Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire the business of privately held IM HealthScience with its brands of IBgard, FDgard, Fiber Choice and REMfresh.

Boca Raton, Florida -based IM HealthScience or IMH was founded in 2013 by a team of pharmaceutical research and development and management executives. IMH is the innovator of IBgard and FDgard for the dietary management of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Functional Dyspepsia, respectively.

In 2017, IMH added Fiber Choice, a line of prebiotic fibers, to its product line through an acquisition. REMfresh is a continuous release-and-absorption melatonin supplement for sleep.

IBgard, FDgard, Fiber Choice and REMfresh are available for purchase online and at retailers in the United States and Canada.

Greg Behar, CEO of Nestlé Health Science, said, "The IMH products offer proven and trusted solutions for dietary management of specific digestive problems as well as a separate solution for regulating sleep. IMH's dedication to developing products to address overall health and wellness by bringing cutting-edge life science and world class research fits perfectly with our mission of empowering healthier lives through nutrition."

