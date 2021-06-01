Nestlé has more work to do in health push

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nestlé is failing the fitness test. According to an internal document cited https://www.ft.com/content/4c98d410-38b1-4be8-95b2-d029e054f492 by the Financial Times, more than 60% of the KitKat maker’s mainstream food and drinks do not meet a “recognised definition of health”. That jars with a strategy of “health, nutrition and wellness”.

The analysis only focuses on half the Swiss group’s portfolio, though Chief Executive Mark Schneider isn’t deaf to the charges. Since a Third Point attack in 2018 which pushed a similar strategy, he’s sold down ice cream, dumped U.S. confectionery, ditched Herta sausages and expanded pet food. The latter represented 14% of sales in 2018 compared to 17% last year. Nutrition and health science shrunk during the period, but that’s because Schneider sold a Botox unit to focus on nutrition, recently acquiring much of supplements maker Nature’s Bounty. But Aeros or greasy Hot Pockets will never be good for you, so ramping up divestments is now a vital ingredient. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

