Nestlé H1 Net Profit Declines; Maintains Guidance For 2025

July 24, 2025 — 01:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nestlé reported that its first-half net profit decreased by 10.3% to 5.1 billion Swiss francs. Basic earnings per share decreased by 9.0% to 1.97 francs driven by lower net profit, which was partially offset by the impact of the share buyback program, which concluded in December 2024. Underlying trading operating profit was 7.3 billion Swiss francs, a decrease of 7.1%. Underlying EPS was 2.27 francs compared to 2.40 francs.

First half total reported sales decreased by 1.8% to 44.2 billion Swiss francs. Organic growth was 2.9%.

Nestlé maintained 2025 guidance despite factoring in increased headwinds.

