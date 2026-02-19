Nestlé FY25 Results Down, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY26 Margin, Organic Sales; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Swiss food and beverage major Nestlé SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported Thursday a decrease in fiscal 20255 net profit compared to the previous year with weak sales. Further, the firm lifted its dividend.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Nestlé expects organic growth to be in the range of around 3 percent to 4 percent, with real internal growth accelerating compared to 2025. The range includes the expected impact of sales returns and stock shortages of approximately -20 basis points from the infant formula recall.

The underlying trading operating profit margin is expected to improve versus 2025, with strengthening in the second half of the year.

In Switzerland, the shares were gaining around 3.3 percent, trading at 80.95 Swiss francs.

The company further announced that Anna Mohl, CEO of Nestlé Health Science, will step down from the Executive Board on February 28 and has chosen to pursue opportunities outside Nestlé.

The Globally Managed Business structure of Nestlé Health Science will be removed following the formation of the newly integrated Nutrition business.

In fiscal 2025, net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent decreased 17 percent to 9.03 billion francs from last year's 10.88 billion francs. Basic earnings per share declined 16.3 percent to 3.51 francs from 4.19 francs a year ago.

Underlying net profit was 11.4 billion francs, a decrease of 8.2 percent year-over-year. Underlying earnings per share were 4.42 francs, compared to 4.77 francs last year.

Underlying trading operating profit declined 8.4 percent from last year to 14.39 billion francs, with the underlying trading operating profit margin contracting by 110 basis points to 16.1 percent.

Sales for the full-year 2025 were 89.49 billion francs, a decrease of 2 percent from 91.35 billion francs last year. Organic sales growth was 3.5 percent, consisting of 0.8 percent real internal growth and 2.8 percent pricing. In developed markets, organic growth was 2.3 percent, while in emerging markets, it was 5.4 percent.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Nestlé reported sales of 23.62 billion francs, down from 24.21 billion francs last year.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 3.10 francs per share, an increase of 5 centimes, at the Annual General Meeting on April 16. Nestlé said it has maintained or increased its dividend in Swiss francs over the last 66 years.

