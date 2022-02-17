Nestlé FY21 Profit Rises; Sees FY Organic Sales Growth Around 5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the parent for the year ended December 31, 2021 rose to 16.91 billion Swiss francs or 6.06 francs per share from last year's 12.23 billion francs or 4.29 francs per share, reflecting gain on the disposal of L'Oréal shares.

Total reported sales for the year increased by 3.3% to 87.1 billion francs from the prior year. Foreign exchange reduced sales by 1.3%. Net divestitures had a negative impact of 2.9%.

Organic growth reached 7.5%, with real internal growth of 5.5% and pricing of 2.0%. Growth was supported by continued momentum in retail sales, steady recovery of out-of-home channels, increased pricing and market share gains.

Looking ahead for 2022, the company expects organic sales growth around 5% and underlying trading operating profit margin between 17.0% and 17.5%. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase.

In mid-term outlook, the company expects sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth; continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvements.

At the Annual General Meeting on April 7, 2022, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 2.80 francs per share, an increase of 5 centimes. The last trading day with entitlement to receive the dividend will be April 8, 2022. The net dividend will be payable as from April 13, 2022.

Nestlé initiated a new share buyback program of up to 20 billion francs on January 3, 2022. The company expects to buy around 10 billion francs of shares in the first twelve months. The new share buyback program shall be completed by the end of December 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.