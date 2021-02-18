Nestlé FY20 Underlying Trading Operating Profit Decreases; Organic Growth In Sales At 3.6%

(RTTNews) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported fiscal 2020 profit attributable to shareholders of the parent of 12.23 billion Swiss francs compared to 12.61 billion francs, last year. Earnings per share was 4.29 francs compared to 4.30 francs. Underlying trading operating profit decreased by 8.3% to 14.9 billion Swiss francs. Underlying earnings per share increased by 3.5% in constant currency and decreased by 4.5% on a reported basis to 4.21 francs.

Fiscal 2020 total reported sales decreased by 8.9% to 84.3 billion Swiss francs. Organic growth was 3.6%, for the fiscal year period.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects continued increase in organic sales growth towards a mid single digit rate. The company projects an increase in underlying earnings per share in constant currency.

For the mid-term, the company anticipates sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth.

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 2.75 francs per share, an increase of 5 centimes.

