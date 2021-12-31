Nestlé Ends Current Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) has terminated its existing share buyback program initiated on January 3, 2020. As previously announced, the company will start a new share buyback program of up to 20 billion Swiss francs on January 3, 2022. Nestlé expects to buy around 10 billion francs of shares in the first twelve months. The new program shall be completed by the end of 2024.

Nestlé noted that its Annual General Meeting 2022 will decide upon the cancellation of the remaining 51,107,859 shares repurchased under the terminated share buyback program.

