Markets

Nestle Debuts Harvest Gourmet Plant-based Food Products In China - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) announced Wednesday that it has made its plant-based debut in China with the launch of its Harvest Gourmet brand at an event in Beijing.

The range includes burgers, sausages, nuggets and mince, as well as plant-based alternatives to favorites such as kung pao chicken, braised meatballs, pork belly, and spicy wok.

Harvest Gourmet products will be available in retail and for out of home, meeting growing demand from Chinese consumers for tasty, nutritious and sustainable plant-based options.

Nestlé also inaugurated its first plant-based production site in Asia. Located in Tianjin, China, the facility is already fully operational and will provide a wide range of plant-based food under the Harvest Gourmet brand.

Nestlé is continuously expanding its offering of plant-based food and beverages and is reformulating products to make them more environmentally friendly. It recently announced a time-bound plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular