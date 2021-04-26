Nestle Confirms Talks To Buy All Or Part Of Bountiful Co. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) confirmed Monday that it is in discussions to acquire all or part of Bountiful Co., a U.S. -based health and wellness company.

Nestle was responding to media reports about the potential acquisition of Bountiful, which is owned by KKR.

Bountiful makes and sells items including vitamins, supplements, protein bars and beauty products. The various brands include Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Pure Protein, Osteo Bi-Flex, Puritan's Pride, Sundown, Body Fortress, MET-Rx, Ester-C and Dr.Organic, among others.

The company, previously known as The Nature's Bounty Co., is lead by President and CEO Paul Sturman, President and CEO

