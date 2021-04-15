Nestle confirms full-year outlook at shareholder meeting

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S confirmed its target to improve organic growth, profitability and capital efficiency this year, its chief executive told shareholders at the food giant's annual general meeting on Thursday.

"Looking to 2021, we expect continued improvement in organic growth, profitability and capital efficiency in line with our value creation model," Mark Schneider said according to the text of a speech he was due to make at a virtual shareholder meeting.

The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe instant coffee is due to release first-quarter sales on April 22.

