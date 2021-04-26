US Markets
KKR

Nestle confirms discussions to acquire vitamin maker Bountiful

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Nestle is in discussions to buy nutritional supplement maker The Bountiful Company, the Swiss food giant said on Monday.

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S is in discussions to buy nutritional supplement maker The Bountiful Company, the Swiss food giant said on Monday.

"Nestlé S.A. today announced that it is in discussions to acquire all or part of The Bountiful Company," Nestle said, confirming earlier reports.

Bountiful, which is majority-owned by private equity firm KKR Co & Inc KKR.N, makes Nature's Bounty vitamins, Osteo Bi-Flex joint-care supplements and Puritan's Pride vitamins and supplements.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR BTFL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular