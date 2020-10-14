Nestle Completes Acquisition Of Aimmune Therapeutics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) announced the completion of its acquisition of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT). Andrew Oxtoby has been named as Aimmune's President & CEO. He was previously Aimmune's Chief Commercial Officer.

The tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Aimmune common stock, other than shares held by Nestlé and its affiliates, for a price of $34.50 per share in cash expired on October 9, 2020. The minimum tender condition and all of the other conditions to the offer were satisfied and on October 13. Nestlé through a subsidiary, accepted for payment all shares validly tendered and not properly withdrawn. Aimmune stock has ceased to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Market.

