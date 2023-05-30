Nestle CFO Francois-Xavier Roger To Step Down; Appoints LSEG Executive Anna Manz As CFO

(RTTNews) - Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) said Tuesday that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Francois-Xavier Roger, has decided to step down and to pursue new professional challenges.

Anna Manz, currently Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board for the London Stock Exchange Group, will join Nestle as Chief Financial Officer as soon as she is released from her present duties. At that time, she will also become a member of the Executive Board of Nestle as an Executive Vice President, the Swiss food and beverage giant said in a statement.

Nestle noted that Francois-Xavier Roger will remain in his role until his successor's arrival.

Prior to LSEG, Anna served as CFO and Executive Director at Johnson Matthey. Before that, she spent 17 years at Diageo in a number of senior roles, including Chief Strategy Director, CFO of Asia Pacific and Group Treasurer.

