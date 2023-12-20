News & Insights

Nestle CEO sees no threat to coffee business from weight loss drugs such as Wegovy

Credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY

December 20, 2023 — 06:19 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S sees no threat to its huge coffee business from the rising popularity of weight-loss drugs like Eli Lilly's LLY.N Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO Wegovy, Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Wednesday.

Instead the executive sees opportunities for Nestle to expand its health science business, providing protein bars, powders and drinks for people taking the drugs, known as GLP-1 agonists.

"To dispel the myths, we haven't seen evidence that GLP-1 patients have a reduced appetite for coffee," Schneider wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

(Reporting by John Revill)

