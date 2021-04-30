Nestle buys vitmain maker Bountiful for $5.75 billion

US Markets
Nestle has bought vitamin and supplements maker The Bountiful Company for $5.75 billion, the world's largest packaged food company said on Friday, the latest expansion of its health and nutrition business.

The KitKat chocolate bar maker bought Bountiful from KKR KKR.N. Bountiful makes products under the Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride brands.

