Nestle buys vitmain maker Bountiful for $5.75 billion

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S has bought vitamin and supplements maker The Bountiful Company for $5.75 billion, the world's largest packaged food company said on Friday, the latest expansion of its health and nutrition business.

The KitKat chocolate bar maker bought Bountiful from KKR KKR.N. Bountiful makes products under the Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride brands.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.