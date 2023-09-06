Nestle buys Brazil's Kopenhagen for $602.75 mln -report

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S has agreed to acquire Brazilian chocolate brand Kopenhagen for about 3 billion reais ($602.75 million), website Brazil Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 4.9772 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

