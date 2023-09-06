News & Insights

US Markets

Nestle buys Brazil's Kopenhagen for $602.75 mln -media report

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

September 06, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds more details on deal in paragraphs 2-4

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S has agreed to acquire Brazilian chocolate brand Kopenhagen for about 3 billion reais ($602.75 million), website Brazil Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal comes around three years after U.S. private equity firm Advent International acquired a controlling stake in Grupo CRM, which controls Kopenhagen.

The purchase also includes Brasil Cacau, another chocolate brand owned by the firm.

Nestle and Kopenhagen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Advent declined to comment.

($1 = 4.9772 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.