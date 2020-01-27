Nestle buys Allergan business to expand in medical nutrition

Nestle on Monday said it is buying Allergan's Zenpep to expand in medical nutrition with a product for people who cannot digest food properly because their pancreas does not provide enough enzymes to break down fat, protein, and carbohydrates.
