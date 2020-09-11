Nestle brews strong demand for second dollar bond offering

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - Nestle Holdings headlined a busy day in the US high-grade market on Tuesday when it launched a US$4bn four-part bond issue – its second ever in this market.

The deal is the confectionery, frozen foods and coffee maker's first US-dollar bond offering since September 2018 when it priced its US$8bn six-part debut.

Spreads on the new offering tightened through price progression by 15bp–20bp from already tight initial price thoughts.

Nestle, rated Aa3/AA–, priced a US$1.15bn three-year tranche at 28bp over Treasuries, a US$750m five-year at 45bp over, a US$1.1bn seven-year at 55bp over and a US$1bn 10-year at 65bp over.

Initial price thoughts were set in the area of Treasuries plus 45bp, 60bp, 75bp and 85bp, respectively.

At final spread levels Nestle landed inside of its curve by 5bp on all three tranches, according to IFR calculations.

The tight spreads and excessive supply on the day may have muted demand slightly as books were less than two-times covered at US$7.5bn, one lead said.

"Seems like a bullet-proof credit so I was a bit disappointed by the demand," the lead banker said.

"But we're really spoiled in IG credit if a strong spread execution like this seems at all disappointing."

Proceeds are for general corporate purposes, but analysts at CreditSights note that the company has about US$675m equivalent in upcoming maturities for bonds denominated in Australian dollars and sterling.

Nestle also reportedly plans to pay US$2bn for a 75% stake in biopharmaceutical company Aimmune Therapeutics.

The equity stake adds to Nestle's existing 25% position in the company, giving the confectionery company full ownership of the first US-approved peanut allergy treatment.

Double A ratings make Nestle one of the highest rated food and beverage companies in the world, which allowed it to price flat or even through competitor Hershey Co, one broker-dealer said.

For example, in May Hershey, rated A1/A, priced a US$350m 1.7% 2030 issue at 105bp over Treasuries that has since tightened to a G-spread of about 66bp, according to MarketAxess data.

Likewise, Nestle tightened spreads on the new bonds well inside its own curve, where its US$900m 3.5% 2023s trade at a G-Spread of about 33.3bp, MarketAxess data show.

Investors have gorged on bonds from the food and beverage sector as consumers stay home and buy grocery products such as Nestle's Stouffer's pre-made meals, Dryer's-brand ice cream and the company's largest product category, Nescafe coffee.

"As the Covid pandemic forced the world into shutdown mode, consumer spending was cut down to necessities such as petcare, food and coffee, which inevitably supported a solid performance by Nestle through the peak of the crisis," CreditSights noted.

(This story will appear in the September 12 issue of IFR Magazine)

((william.hoffman@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 6141;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.