Nestle Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NSRGF

In trading on Friday, shares of Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $120.17, changing hands as high as $120.35 per share. Nestle S A shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NSRGF's low point in its 52 week range is $102 per share, with $132 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.33.
