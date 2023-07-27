News & Insights

Nestle beats first-half organic sales expectations

July 27, 2023 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Richa Naidu for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Nestle NESN.S increased its full-year organic sales outlook and reported better than expected first-half organic sales, as the world's biggest packaged food company again raised prices to cope with higher input costs.

The company, which makes Kit Kat chocolate wafer bars and Nescafe coffee, said organic sales during the period rose 8.7%, beating average estimate 8.1% growth, according to a company-provided analyst consensus.

