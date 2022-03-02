US Markets

Neste to team up with U.S. oil company Marathon to produce renewable fuels

Anne Kauranen Reuters
HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste NESTE.HE said on Tuesday it has formed a joint venture with U.S.-based oil company Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N to produce renewable fuels in California.

Marathon Petroleum and Neste announced on Tuesday they convert Marathon's Martinez, California refinery into a renewable fuels production facility. L4N2V44YH

Neste's Chief Executive Peter Vanacker said the California investment and Neste's new facility under construction in Singapore would make the Finnish company the world's first truly global renewables producer with production in Europe, Asia and North America.

