Commodities

Neste to start production at Singapore renewables fuels expansion in 'weeks' - official

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

April 05, 2023 — 05:45 am EDT

Written by Florence Tan and Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Finnish biofuel producer Neste NESTE.HE plans to start commercial production at its renewable fuels expansion project in Singapore in the coming weeks after trial runs, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Neste plans to inaugurate the 1.3 million tonne-per-year (tpy) plant next month, executive vice president Carl Nyberg told Reuters.

The plant will boost Neste's sustainable aviation fuel capacity by up to 1 million tpy, in addition to the 500,000 tpy produced at their Rotterdam plant, he added.

The Singapore expansion and production from a new joint venture plant in California with Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N will increase Neste's biofuels capacity to reach 5.5 million tpy by end of 2023, up from 3.3 million tpy, Nyberg said.

Neste produces renewable fuels, mainly from waste and residues such as used cooking oil and animal fat from food industry waste.

Nyberg expects these to continue forming a big part of the company's feedstock pool while it develops new solutions such algae from a pilot project in Spain.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Trixie Yap, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.