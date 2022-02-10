Neste sees renewables sales margins dropping after strong Q4

Adds analyst comments, share reaction

HELSINKI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE posted a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday buoyed by strong renewable fuels demand but said it expected sales margins to moderate in the first half as higher costs weigh.

"Our business proved to be very resilient amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic, scheduled maintenance and high utility and feedstock costs in 2021," outgoing Chief Executive Peter Vanacker said in a statement.

The biofuel producer and oil refiner is competing in an increasingly crowded space as fossil fuel majors enter the green diesel market, pushing up costs for used cooking oil and discarded animal fat.

The company said it expected its sales margin for renewable fuels to fall to a range of $650-$725 per tonne during the first three months of 2022, after beating consensus estimates with a $779 per tonne margin in the fourth quarter.

"The mid-point is a bit below consensus but it's normal that the start of the year is not as strong," Inderes analyst Petri Gostowski said of the forecast.

The fourth quarter is traditionally strong for Neste as its customers buy biofuels to meet renewable energy mandates, Gostowski said.

Neste's shares were down nearly 4% in morning trade after initially rising 3%.

A surge in demand has made renewable fuels a more profitable business for Neste which is expanding its production capacity in Singapore and planning to build a new 100,000 tonne facility in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam

After more than 15 years of development, renewables today account for 37% of revenue and more than 70% of Neste's group profits.

Fourth-quarter comparable operating profit rose 14% year on year to 432 million euros ($494 million), beating the 416 million euro consensus estimate by 7 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Last December it was announced that Vanacker would leave Neste by the end of next June to lead Dutch chemical company Lyondell Basell.

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.