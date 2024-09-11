Neste Revises Downwards 2024 Guidance For Renewable Products - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Neste revised downwards its 2024 guidance for Renewable Products. As per the revised 2024 guidance, Renewable Products total sales volume is expected to increase from 2023 and to reach approximately 3.9 Mt, with +/- 5%, out of which SAF sales volume is expected to be 0.35-0.55 Mton. Renewable Products' 2024 average comparable sales margin is now expected to be in the range of USD 360-480/ton. The previous 2024 guidance was: Renewable Products total sales volume to increase from 2023 and to reach approximately 4.4 Mt, with +/- 10% in 2024.

Neste said Renewable Products' sales prices have been negatively affected by a substantial decrease in diesel price during the third quarter. Neste will optimize its production capacity utilization in Renewable Products according to the market situation.

