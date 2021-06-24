Neste restarts Porvoo oil refinery in Finland after turnaround

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE said on Thursday it had completed a major maintenance turnaround at its Porvoo oil refinery in Finland and that production had started.

The refinery has a capacity to process 200,000 barrels per day of oil.

"During the major turnaround, we also executed preparatory measures for the processing of renewable and circular raw materials at the Porvoo refinery," Jori Sahlsten, vice president for production at the refinery, was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Edmund Blair)

