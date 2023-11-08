News & Insights

Neste raises stake in animal fats unit Demeter to 80%

Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

November 08, 2023 — 03:15 am EST

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE on Wednesday said it had raised its stake in subsidiary Neste Demeter to 80% from 51% and plans to buy the remaining shares "during the coming years".

The oil refiner and biofuels producer bought a majority stake in the Dutch animal fats and proteins trader in 2018.

