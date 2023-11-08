Neste raises stake in animal fats unit Demeter to 80%

HELSINKI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE on Wednesday said it had raised its stake in subsidiary Neste Demeter to 80% from 51% and plans to buy the remaining shares "during the coming years".

The oil refiner and biofuels producer bought a majority stake in the Dutch animal fats and proteins trader in 2018.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.