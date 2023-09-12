Neste raises Q3 refining margin outlook, struggles to ramp up Singapore

Adds details on margin outlook in paragraph 2, effect on Singapore refinery in paragraph 3

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Finnish oil refiner and biofuels producer Neste NESTE.HE on Tuesday raised its margin outlook for the third quarter but said the ramp-up of production at its Singapore refinery had been slowed down due to repair works.

Neste now expects its margin for the third quarter to be "significantly higher than in the second quarter" while it had previously said it only saw the margin being "slightly" higher.

The sales volume impact of the ongoing inspection and repair works at Neste's Singapore refinery is meanwhile estimated to be about 100,000 tons for the second half of 2023, mainly impacting the company's sales in the fourth quarter, it said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

