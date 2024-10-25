Neste price target lowered to EUR 19 from EUR 21 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Neste (NTOIY) to EUR 19 from EUR 21 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NTOIY:
- NTOIY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Equinor upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
- Neste price target lowered to EUR 18 from EUR 20 at JPMorgan
- Neste upgraded to Buy from Hold at SEB Equities
- Neste downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.