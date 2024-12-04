Neste price target lowered to EUR 18 from EUR 19 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Erwan Kerouredan lowered the firm’s price target on Neste (NTOIY) to EUR 18 from EUR 19 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
