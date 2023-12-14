News & Insights

Neste plans turnaround at Porvoo refinery in spring 2024

December 14, 2023 — 02:16 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE on Thursday said it will have a major turnaround at its Porvoo refinery for about nine weeks between April and June next year.

"The major turnaround is an investment in securing safety, availability and competitiveness of the refinery," Neste said in a statement.

During the scheduled time, the Porvoo refinery will be shut for regulatory inspections, maintenance works and selected asset improvement initiatives, Neste said.

