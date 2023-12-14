Neste plans turnaround at Porvoo refinery in spring 2024

Adds detail from paragraph 2

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE on Thursday said it will have a major turnaround at its Porvoo refinery for about nine weeks between April and June next year.

"The major turnaround is an investment in securing safety, availability and competitiveness of the refinery," Neste said in a statement.

During the scheduled time, the Porvoo refinery will be shut for regulatory inspections, maintenance works and selected asset improvement initiatives, Neste said.

