Neste Oyj (HLSE:NESTE) Price Target Increased by 15.95% to 26.34

The average one-year price target for Neste Oyj (HLSE:NESTE) has been revised to 26,34 € / share. This is an increase of 15.95% from the prior estimate of 22,71 € dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12,22 € to a high of 34,65 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.28% from the latest reported closing price of 22,65 € / share.

Neste Oyj Maintains 0.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.88%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.80% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neste Oyj. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 63.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESTE is 0.07%, an increase of 51.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.81% to 22,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 264K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 99.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTE by 8,152.96% over the last quarter.

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 112K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 104K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 31.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTE by 108.57% over the last quarter.

PTIN - Pacer Trendpilot International ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTE by 13.16% over the last quarter.

PTEU - Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTE by 42.67% over the last quarter.

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