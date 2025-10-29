Neste Oyj (HLSE:NESTE) Price Target Increased by 12.20% to 18.10

The average one-year price target for Neste Oyj (HLSE:NESTE) has been revised to 18,10 € / share. This is an increase of 12.20% from the prior estimate of 16,13 € dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11,92 € to a high of 29,40 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.76% from the latest reported closing price of 18,42 € / share.

Neste Oyj Maintains 1.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.09%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neste Oyj. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESTE is 0.15%, an increase of 22.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 50,922K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,924K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,894K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTE by 42.15% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 5,797K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,834K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTE by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,690K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTE by 30.37% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,326K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing an increase of 69.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTE by 229.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,770K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESTE by 47.81% over the last quarter.

