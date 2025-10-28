Neste Oyj - Depositary Receipt (NTOIY) Price Target Increased by 11.99% to 10.48

The average one-year price target for Neste Oyj - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NTOIY) has been revised to $10.48 / share. This is an increase of 11.99% from the prior estimate of $9.36 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.90 to a high of $17.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.34% from the latest reported closing price of $9.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neste Oyj - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTOIY is 0.01%, an increase of 89.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.20% to 38K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTOIY by 33.40% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 49.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTOIY by 95.72% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 87.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTOIY by 894.47% over the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

