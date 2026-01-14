Neste Oyj (BIT:1NESTE) Price Target Increased by 11.90% to 21.16

The average one-year price target for Neste Oyj (BIT:1NESTE) has been revised to €21.16 / share. This is an increase of 11.90% from the prior estimate of €18.91 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €12.03 to a high of €28.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.44% from the latest reported closing price of €19.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neste Oyj. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NESTE is 0.14%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 49,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,924K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,894K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NESTE by 42.15% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 5,797K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,834K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NESTE by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,690K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NESTE by 30.37% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,326K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares , representing an increase of 69.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NESTE by 229.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,770K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NESTE by 47.81% over the last quarter.

