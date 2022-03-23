Neste appoints Matti Lehmus as new CEO

Neste appointed Executive Vice President Matti Lehmus as its new chief executive officer, the Finnish refiner said on Wednesday.

Lehmus, who has been with the company since 1998, will replace current CEO Peter Vanacker who resigned in December and will step down by the end of June.

Under Vanacker's leadership, Neste has been looking at building a biofuels refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam but has yet to make a final investment decision.

