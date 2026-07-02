NESR vs. KGS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment sector have probably already heard of National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) and Kodiak Gas Services (KGS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, National Energy Services Reunited has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Kodiak Gas Services has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NESR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than KGS has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NESR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.12, while KGS has a forward P/E of 30.74. We also note that NESR has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KGS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01.

Another notable valuation metric for NESR is its P/B ratio of 2.92. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, KGS has a P/B of 5.29.

These metrics, and several others, help NESR earn a Value grade of B, while KGS has been given a Value grade of C.

NESR sticks out from KGS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NESR is the better option right now.

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National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.