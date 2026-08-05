NESR or KGS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment sector have probably already heard of National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) and Kodiak Gas Services (KGS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

National Energy Services Reunited and Kodiak Gas Services are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NESR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than KGS has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NESR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.58, while KGS has a forward P/E of 24.70. We also note that NESR has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KGS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88.

Another notable valuation metric for NESR is its P/B ratio of 2.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, KGS has a P/B of 4.35.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NESR's Value grade of B and KGS's Value grade of C.

NESR is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NESR is likely the superior value option right now.

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National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.